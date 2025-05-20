EU and Britain Tighten the Noose: New Sanctions on Russia's Shadow Fleet

The European Union and the United Kingdom have jointly announced fresh sanctions against Russia, targeting Moscow's 'shadow fleet' of oil tankers and key financial entities. This decision, declared unilaterally without the immediate backing of the United States, signifies a strategic move to pressure Russia amidst an ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his gratitude on social media, emphasizing the importance of making sanctions impactful. European leaders have repeatedly urged the Trump administration to join their efforts, highlighting the necessity of a united front demanding Russia's immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

Despite calls for negotiation, recent discussions mediated by President Trump have fallen short, with Russia maintaining stringent conditions deemed unacceptable by Ukraine. Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirms further sanction measures are pending, aimed at increasing economic pressure on Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)