Left Menu

EU and Britain Tighten the Noose: New Sanctions on Russia's Shadow Fleet

The EU and Britain have enacted new sanctions on Russia, targeting its 'shadow fleet' of oil tankers and financial companies, despite a lack of support from the U.S. This move comes on the heels of failed talks between Russia and Ukraine, as Europe presses for intensified pressure on Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 19:57 IST
EU and Britain Tighten the Noose: New Sanctions on Russia's Shadow Fleet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union and the United Kingdom have jointly announced fresh sanctions against Russia, targeting Moscow's 'shadow fleet' of oil tankers and key financial entities. This decision, declared unilaterally without the immediate backing of the United States, signifies a strategic move to pressure Russia amidst an ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his gratitude on social media, emphasizing the importance of making sanctions impactful. European leaders have repeatedly urged the Trump administration to join their efforts, highlighting the necessity of a united front demanding Russia's immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

Despite calls for negotiation, recent discussions mediated by President Trump have fallen short, with Russia maintaining stringent conditions deemed unacceptable by Ukraine. Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirms further sanction measures are pending, aimed at increasing economic pressure on Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025