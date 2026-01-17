BJP Mega Protest Targets Congress Over Ballari Clashes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a massive protest rally on Saturday in Karnataka, criticizing the Congress government for a perceived collapse of law and order following clashes in Ballari, which resulted in a death. The BJP demanded that Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy be arrested and sought a CBI probe into the incident.

Several prominent BJP leaders including State BJP President B Y Vijayendra and other key figures were present. The protest comes after a visit to the family of a deceased Congress worker, allegedly killed in the clashes. The BJP leaders handed financial assistance to the victim's family and intensified their rhetoric against the Congress administration.

The rally focused on accusing the Congress of mismanagement, with BJP leaders claiming that law enforcement has become an extension of the Congress party offices. They vowed to continue protests until their demands for a thorough investigation and justice in the Ballari incident are met, promising to raise the issue in the state's legislative assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)