Left Menu

BJP Mega Protest Targets Congress Over Ballari Clashes

The BJP held a large protest in Karnataka against the Congress government following violent clashes in Ballari. The BJP accused the Congress of failing in law and order and demanded the arrest of Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy. They also called for a CBI investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballari | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:25 IST
BJP Mega Protest Targets Congress Over Ballari Clashes
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a massive protest rally on Saturday in Karnataka, criticizing the Congress government for a perceived collapse of law and order following clashes in Ballari, which resulted in a death. The BJP demanded that Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy be arrested and sought a CBI probe into the incident.

Several prominent BJP leaders including State BJP President B Y Vijayendra and other key figures were present. The protest comes after a visit to the family of a deceased Congress worker, allegedly killed in the clashes. The BJP leaders handed financial assistance to the victim's family and intensified their rhetoric against the Congress administration.

The rally focused on accusing the Congress of mismanagement, with BJP leaders claiming that law enforcement has become an extension of the Congress party offices. They vowed to continue protests until their demands for a thorough investigation and justice in the Ballari incident are met, promising to raise the issue in the state's legislative assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026