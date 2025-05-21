Left Menu

European Stocks Dip Amid Market Uncertainty and Rising Inflation

European stocks fell from recent highs, led by JD Sports and Julius Baer, amid concerns over U.S. trade developments and a tax bill. British inflation and market pressures have investors cautious, despite banking sector gains. Infineon and Nvidia undertake a new AI collaboration.

Updated: 21-05-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:51 IST
European stock markets experienced a downturn on Wednesday, pulling back from two-month highs. The decline was primarily driven by a slump in shares of JD Sports and Julius Baer. Investors maintained a cautious outlook on ongoing U.S. trade negotiations and debates surrounding a tax bill.

Julius Baer's shares dropped 4.6% following a significant charge in its credit portfolio, while JD Sports saw a 6.5% decline after reporting a decrease in sales and cautioning about U.S. market conditions. Compounding market jitters, data revealed that British inflation surged higher than anticipated in April, challenging the Bank of England's approach to interest rate adjustments.

Notwithstanding these concerns, the STOXX 600 has shown resilience since April, approaching near-record highs. Meanwhile, sectors like utilities and pharmaceuticals are gaining traction. The European banking sector, buoyed by increased yield expectations, has emerged as a top performer this year.

