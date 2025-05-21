Left Menu

Freo Simplifies Health Insurance: A Plausible Game Changer for India

Freo, a digital finance leader in India, has launched a new initiative to simplify health insurance. With a corporate agency license from IRDAI, Freo aims to make health insurance transparent and accessible. The platform offers easy-to-understand content in several languages, addressing the barriers that deter Indians from buying insurance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Freo, a prominent digital finance company, is addressing health insurance complexities in India with a revolutionary new initiative. Having obtained a corporate agency license from IRDAI, Freo is set to demystify insurance, making it uncomplicated and consumer-friendly.

The aim is to tackle the prevailing hesitation among millions of Indians, often attributed to convoluted terminology, potential sales tactics, and unclear coverage details. Current insurance penetration is at a low 3.7%, compared to the 7% global average, primarily due to these complexities.

Freo, which has established trust by aiding millions in managing their finances digitally, now introduces a platform, learn.freo.money, offering simplified information in multiple languages. Through clear content, interactive learning, and personalized guidance, Freo aspires to empower Indians to make informed health insurance decisions confidently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

