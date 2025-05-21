Shoonya's Strategic Leap: From Trading Member to Clearing Powerhouse on MCX

In a strategic move that underscores its commitment to innovation, Shoonya by Finvasia has transitioned from a Trading Member to a Trading-cum-Clearing Member (TM-CM) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). This upgrade, fully operational on May 19, 2025, allows Shoonya to clear all trades internally, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing costs.

Shoonya's internalization of trade clearance eliminates the need for external clearing members, reflecting its mission to make investing affordable and efficient. Sarvjeet Singh Virk, Co-founder and Managing Director, emphasized that the elimination of clearing costs is a milestone in creating a user-friendly investment experience, committed to speed, security, and transparency.

Founded by financial experts Sarvjeet and Tajinder Virk, Shoonya highlights its aim to empower investors through an innovative platform, reinforced by substantial FDI funding. With a focus on delivering data-powered, user-centric experiences, the platform stands out by reducing trading expenses and attracting a large, active user base.

(With inputs from agencies.)