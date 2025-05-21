Emerging Markets Hit Highs Amid Monetary and Political Maneuvers

Global emerging market stocks reached a seven-month pinnacle on Wednesday, lifted by optimistic sentiment regarding South Africa's upcoming budget decision.

Strategists from Societe Generale have pointed out that South Africa's fiscal landscape is at a crucial juncture, with investors eagerly anticipating the third budget proposal after previous disagreements derailed earlier attempts. The rand stabilized at $17.92 as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa prepared for a key meeting in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, emerging market currencies saw slight gains, with central banks in Eastern Europe considering interest rate cuts amidst political uncertainties, contributing to the fluctuating value of currencies like Poland's zloty and Romania's leu.

