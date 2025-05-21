Left Menu

Tragedy at Fiery Depths: Contract Worker Falls into Abandoned Coal Mine

A contractual worker, Ravindra Mahto, fell into a fire-stricken abandoned coal mine in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. Despite ongoing rescue efforts led by the NDRF, recovery seems unlikely. Authorities are working to prevent the underground fire from endangering nearby Bhuchungdih village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:09 IST
Tragedy at Fiery Depths: Contract Worker Falls into Abandoned Coal Mine
worker
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district as a worker fell into an abandoned coal mine that had caught fire. The worker, identified as Ravindra Mahto, was part of a firefighting team working at the site near Bhuchungdih village.

The land unexpectedly subsided above the mine on Tuesday, causing Mahto to fall into the burning pit. The Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner, Chandan Kumar, stated that a search operation, led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), was launched immediately. However, hopes of recovering Mahto's body are slim.

Kalyanji Prasad, General Manager of Central Coalfields Ltd's Rajrappa area, reported that firefighting operations were directed by state authorities. While the burning mine is not part of CCL's current operations, they are collaborating with local administration to contain the fire and protect the nearby village of Bhuchungdih from potential threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025