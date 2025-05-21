Tragedy at Fiery Depths: Contract Worker Falls into Abandoned Coal Mine

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district as a worker fell into an abandoned coal mine that had caught fire. The worker, identified as Ravindra Mahto, was part of a firefighting team working at the site near Bhuchungdih village.

The land unexpectedly subsided above the mine on Tuesday, causing Mahto to fall into the burning pit. The Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner, Chandan Kumar, stated that a search operation, led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), was launched immediately. However, hopes of recovering Mahto's body are slim.

Kalyanji Prasad, General Manager of Central Coalfields Ltd's Rajrappa area, reported that firefighting operations were directed by state authorities. While the burning mine is not part of CCL's current operations, they are collaborating with local administration to contain the fire and protect the nearby village of Bhuchungdih from potential threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)