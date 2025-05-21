Left Menu

Germany's Economic Forecast Dims Amid Trade Tensions and Fiscal Constraints

The German Council of Economic Experts has downgraded its growth forecast, predicting stagnation for this year amidst U.S. tariff policies and fiscal constraints. Despite fiscal initiatives aimed at spurring future growth, uncertainties linger, impacting both inflation and private consumption, with hopes for recovery pinned on a long-term infrastructure fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:17 IST
Germany's Economic Forecast Dims Amid Trade Tensions and Fiscal Constraints
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The German Council of Economic Experts has reevaluated its growth projections, forecasting stagnation for 2023. Previously anticipated to grow by 0.4%, Europe's largest economy faces challenges from U.S. trade policies and consistent fiscal restraints.

Germany stands out as the only G7 nation lacking growth over the last two years, stifled by industrial downturns and tariff threats from the U.S. administration.

Efforts to stimulate growth hinge on a robust fiscal plan, promising infrastructure funding, yet its impact is expected next year. The Council remains cautious about immediate boosts, citing uncertainty in global trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025