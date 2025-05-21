Germany's Economic Forecast Dims Amid Trade Tensions and Fiscal Constraints

The German Council of Economic Experts has reevaluated its growth projections, forecasting stagnation for 2023. Previously anticipated to grow by 0.4%, Europe's largest economy faces challenges from U.S. trade policies and consistent fiscal restraints.

Germany stands out as the only G7 nation lacking growth over the last two years, stifled by industrial downturns and tariff threats from the U.S. administration.

Efforts to stimulate growth hinge on a robust fiscal plan, promising infrastructure funding, yet its impact is expected next year. The Council remains cautious about immediate boosts, citing uncertainty in global trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)