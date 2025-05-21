Germany's Economic Forecast Dims Amid Trade Tensions and Fiscal Constraints
The German Council of Economic Experts has downgraded its growth forecast, predicting stagnation for this year amidst U.S. tariff policies and fiscal constraints. Despite fiscal initiatives aimed at spurring future growth, uncertainties linger, impacting both inflation and private consumption, with hopes for recovery pinned on a long-term infrastructure fund.
The German Council of Economic Experts has reevaluated its growth projections, forecasting stagnation for 2023. Previously anticipated to grow by 0.4%, Europe's largest economy faces challenges from U.S. trade policies and consistent fiscal restraints.
Germany stands out as the only G7 nation lacking growth over the last two years, stifled by industrial downturns and tariff threats from the U.S. administration.
Efforts to stimulate growth hinge on a robust fiscal plan, promising infrastructure funding, yet its impact is expected next year. The Council remains cautious about immediate boosts, citing uncertainty in global trade policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump to Attend G7 Summit in Canada: A Diplomatic Exchange
Further military escalation between India and Pakistan poses serious threat to regional stability: G7.
We call for immediate de-escalation, encourage India and Pakistan to engage in direct dialogue towards peaceful outcome: G7.
We are deeply concerned for safety of civilians on both sides: G7 on India-Pak conflict.
G7 Calls for Dialogue Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions