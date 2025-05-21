Left Menu

Maharashtra Sets Ambitious Kharif Crop Targets Amid Positive Monsoon Predictions

Maharashtra expects a favorable monsoon and has set the Kharif crop production target at 204 lakh metric tonnes. State initiatives include ensuring authentic seeds and fertilizers, launching an AI-powered app for farmer updates, and increasing agricultural investment by Rs 5,000 crore annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:36 IST
Maharashtra Sets Ambitious Kharif Crop Targets Amid Positive Monsoon Predictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced positive monsoon predictions, setting an ambitious Kharif crop production target of 204 lakh metric tonnes for the year, surpassing last year's 187 lakh tonnes. The government assures the availability of genuine seeds and fertilizers to farmers.

Efforts to enhance agricultural productivity include the promotion of seed purchases via the central government's SAATHI portal, preventing fake seed distribution. Suppliers coercing unnecessary fertilizer purchases face action under the Essential Commodities Act. Digital workshops and an AI-powered app, 'Mahavistar', aim to equip farmers with technological advancements.

Furthermore, district collectors are tasked with easing credit access for farmers by not relying on CIBIL scores. The government plans an annual Rs 5,000 crore boost in agricultural investments and an early warning system for climate change, aiding better crop planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025