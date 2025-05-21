Maharashtra Sets Ambitious Kharif Crop Targets Amid Positive Monsoon Predictions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced positive monsoon predictions, setting an ambitious Kharif crop production target of 204 lakh metric tonnes for the year, surpassing last year's 187 lakh tonnes. The government assures the availability of genuine seeds and fertilizers to farmers.

Efforts to enhance agricultural productivity include the promotion of seed purchases via the central government's SAATHI portal, preventing fake seed distribution. Suppliers coercing unnecessary fertilizer purchases face action under the Essential Commodities Act. Digital workshops and an AI-powered app, 'Mahavistar', aim to equip farmers with technological advancements.

Furthermore, district collectors are tasked with easing credit access for farmers by not relying on CIBIL scores. The government plans an annual Rs 5,000 crore boost in agricultural investments and an early warning system for climate change, aiding better crop planning.

