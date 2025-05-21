Himachal Pradesh Leader Challenges Apple Imports with Bold Proposal

In a significant move to protect domestic apple producers, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise customs duties on apple imports. Sukhu proposed increasing the duty from 50 to 100 percent to shield local agriculture from competitive pressures.

Sukhu described Himachal Pradesh as the nation's 'Apple Bowl', emphasizing its vital economic role, with the apple industry generating Rs 4,500 crore annually. The import of apples, especially from Turkey, poses a major challenge, with imported quantities soaring from 1,100 metric tonnes in 1998 to 5.19 lakh metric tonnes in 2024.

The Chief Minister highlighted the import figures and their impact, stating that Turkish apples accounted for 23 percent of total apple imports in 2024, a threat to local growers' livelihoods. Sukhu plans to discuss this during his upcoming visit to Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)