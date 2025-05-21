Mystery Circuit Boards Unveil Security Concerns in Denmark's Energy Network

Unexplained electronic components have surfaced in Denmark's energy network equipment, prompting industry group Green Power Denmark to launch an investigation. The discovery highlights growing international concerns about security gaps in critical infrastructure, particularly energy grids.

Green Power Denmark's technical director, Jorgen Christensen, reported the presence of unexpected printed circuit boards in components intended for the energy supply. While the implications remain uncertain, authorities' silence and ongoing investigation underscore the potential seriousness.

Highlighting broader industry worries, Walburga Hemetsberger of SolarPower Europe stressed the need for thorough investigation. Though intentions behind the components are yet unknown, and they may serve multiple purposes, the current focus is ensuring such components are not used in crucial energy infrastructure without scrutiny.

