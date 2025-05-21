Left Menu

Oil India Ltd Faces Earnings Dip Amid Record Production

State-owned Oil India Ltd experienced a 21% decline in net profit in the March quarter, attributing the fall to lower oil and gas prices. Despite this, the company reported record oil and gas production in FY25, with a notable increase in capital expenditure and dividend payouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:30 IST
Oil India Ltd Faces Earnings Dip Amid Record Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Oil India Ltd reported a significant 21% drop in net profit for the March quarter, citing lower oil and gas prices as the primary cause. The company announced a net profit of Rs 1,591.48 crore for the fourth quarter of 2024-25, a decrease from Rs 2,028.83 crore the previous year, as stated in its stock exchange filing.

Revenue also declined to Rs 6,182.79 crore, down from Rs 6,589.91 crore in the same period last year. However, Oil India Ltd recorded its highest-ever combined oil and gas production of 6.71 million tonnes of oil equivalent in FY25. The company's crude oil production rose 2.95%, with natural gas production increasing by 2.20% compared to the previous fiscal year.

Overall, the company achieved a 10.13% rise in net profit for the full fiscal year, reaching Rs 6,114.19 crore. Capital expenditure utilization saw a substantial 123.07% rise, amounting to Rs 8,467.33 crore. The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share, supplementing the interim dividend given throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025