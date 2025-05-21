Left Menu

Finance Leaders Meet: A New Chapter in US-Germany Relations

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held bilateral talks at the G7 finance ministers' meeting. The discussion's outcome was positive, prompting an invitation for further meetings in Washington to strengthen financial ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banff | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:52 IST
In a noteworthy development, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil engaged in bilateral talks with United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday. This interaction transpired on the sidelines of the G7 finance ministers' consultations in Canada, a confidential source within G7 circles informed Reuters.

The discussions between the two finance leaders were reportedly constructive, leading to an agreement to further the dialogue. Secretary Bessent extended an invitation to Minister Klingbeil for a follow-up meeting in Washington.

This meeting signifies a proactive step towards enhancing cooperation between the financial sectors of Germany and the United States, illustrating the importance of international collaboration in the current economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

