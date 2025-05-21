Left Menu

Geojit Financial Services Reports 38% Profit Decline in Q4

Geojit Financial Services saw a 38% drop in net profit for Q4 2025, recording Rs 32.21 crore compared to Rs 51.91 crore the previous year. Despite this, annual revenue increased by 20%, with a corresponding profit rise of 15%. The firm also plans a dividend distribution and expansion in the UAE.

Updated: 21-05-2025 22:19 IST
Geojit Financial Services announced a 38% decline in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter, reporting Rs 32.21 crore compared to Rs 51.91 crore in the equivalent period of the previous year.

The company's total consolidated revenue for the last quarter of 2024-25 decreased by 15% to Rs 177.48 crore, a drop from the Rs 208.56 crore posted in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, as stated in their stock exchange filing. However, when assessed on a sequential basis, the company's revenue rose slightly from Rs 172.11 crore in the December quarter.

Despite a 35% year-on-year drop in operating profit for this quarter, Geojit Financial Services recorded an impressive full-year performance with a 20% increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 749.32 crore and a 15% rise in net profit to Rs 172.49 crore. Looking ahead, the firm's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for financial year 2024-25 and announced strategic expansion plans with the establishment of an entity in the Dubai International Financial Centre.

