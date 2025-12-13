Tether's Cash-Only Bid for Juventus
Tether has proposed an all-cash bid to acquire the Agnelli family's entire stake in Juventus. The cryptocurrency group already owns over 10% of the Italian soccer club and aims to buy 65.4% from Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family.
Tether, a prominent cryptocurrency group, has set its sights on the iconic Italian soccer club, Juventus. On Friday, the company announced a bold all-cash proposal aimed at acquiring the Agnelli family's entire stake in the club.
This ambitious bid is a significant move for Tether, which has already secured more than 10% of shares in Juventus this year. The proposal targets the 65.4% shareholding held by Exor, the Agnelli family's holding company.
If successful, the acquisition would mark a notable shift in Juventus's ownership, bringing the club under the influence of a cryptocurrency giant.
