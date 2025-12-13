Left Menu

Global Powers Unite: Planning the Gaza Stabilization

The United States Central Command is set to hold a significant conference in Doha on December 16 with over 25 partner nations. The agenda is planning the International Stabilization Force for Gaza, focusing on command structure and other related issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 01:31 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Central Command has announced plans to host a pivotal conference in Doha on December 16, aimed at discussing the formation of an International Stabilization Force for Gaza. The meeting is expected to gather representatives from more than 25 nations.

This conference will delve into critical topics, such as the command structure and strategic operations of the proposed Gaza force. Delegates will analyze and debate various elements crucial to the successful stabilization of the region.

Officials have highlighted the significance of this gathering, emphasizing its potential to foster international cooperation and secure peace in Gaza, a region long plagued by conflict. (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese)

