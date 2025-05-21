India Accelerates EV Charging Network Under PM E-Drive Scheme

Union Minister for Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy, chaired a significant inter-ministerial coordination meeting on Wednesday to advance the PM E-Drive scheme's implementation. The project seeks to bolster EV charging infrastructure across India. Attendees included top officials from several key ministries, eager to expedite this transformative initiative.

Launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the PM E-Drive scheme endeavors to establish an extensive EV-ready ecosystem. With a funding provision of Rs 2,000 crore, the initiative aims to install approximately 72,000 public EV charging stations nationwide. These stations will be strategically positioned along major highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic locales to support cleaner transport solutions.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy articulated the scheme's importance, highlighting India's journey towards becoming a global exemplar in sustainable transport. The initiative is set to provide citizens access to cleaner, affordable mobility options while promoting energy security. Furthermore, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) will lead the demand aggregation and help create a unified digital super app for EV users, integrating critical features like real-time booking and progress tracking, pivotal for the scheme's success.

