Turkey Eyes Canadian Partnership for New Nuclear Ventures

Turkey is negotiating with Canada's Candu Energy and other international companies, including Russia, South Korea, and China, to build its second and third nuclear power plants. Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar aims to finalize partnerships soon, with plans for new facilities in the Sinop and Thrace regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 01:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turkey is advancing discussions with Canada's Candu Energy for the construction of two additional nuclear power plants. Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar indicated negotiations extend to Russia, South Korea, and China.

The goal is to finalize agreements this year for the planned plants, with specific focus on engaging with international firms including Candu Energy, a Canadian company recognized for its nuclear technology expertise.

Plans are underway for the second plant in Sinop and a third in Thrace. The development follows Rosatom's project on Turkey's first nuclear facility in Mersin's Akkuyu, initiated a decade ago.

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

