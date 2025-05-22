Turkey Eyes Canadian Partnership for New Nuclear Ventures

Turkey is advancing discussions with Canada's Candu Energy for the construction of two additional nuclear power plants. Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar indicated negotiations extend to Russia, South Korea, and China.

The goal is to finalize agreements this year for the planned plants, with specific focus on engaging with international firms including Candu Energy, a Canadian company recognized for its nuclear technology expertise.

Plans are underway for the second plant in Sinop and a third in Thrace. The development follows Rosatom's project on Turkey's first nuclear facility in Mersin's Akkuyu, initiated a decade ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)