South Africa Eyes LNG Imports from U.S.

On Wednesday, South Africa's Trade Minister, Parks Tau, announced that the South African government had submitted a comprehensive proposal to the United States focused on trade and investment ties.

A significant part of the proposal involves South Africa purchasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, a proposition that has garnered positive feedback from U.S. officials.

The move is part of South Africa's strategic efforts to bolster its energy sector and strengthen international trade relations, as emphasized by Minister Tau during the press briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)