Left Menu

South Africa Eyes LNG Imports from U.S.

South Africa's government has proposed a trade and investment plan with the United States, highlighting the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This proposal, positively received by the U.S., was presented by Trade Minister Parks Tau during a press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 02:33 IST
South Africa Eyes LNG Imports from U.S.
proposal
  • Country:
  • United States

On Wednesday, South Africa's Trade Minister, Parks Tau, announced that the South African government had submitted a comprehensive proposal to the United States focused on trade and investment ties.

A significant part of the proposal involves South Africa purchasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, a proposition that has garnered positive feedback from U.S. officials.

The move is part of South Africa's strategic efforts to bolster its energy sector and strengthen international trade relations, as emphasized by Minister Tau during the press briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025