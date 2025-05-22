Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Moves to House Vote

The Rules Committee of the Republican-led House of Representatives has moved forward with President Donald Trump's extensive tax-cut and spending bill. This development sets the stage for a critical vote on the House floor later today.

This proposal is part of a broader strategy aiming to significantly overhaul current fiscal policies. Supporters argue that this bill will stimulate economic growth and streamline federal budgeting, while critics voice concerns about its potential long-term effects on national debt.

The legislative process is reaching a crucial moment, as lawmakers prepare to cast their votes on this pivotal economic package. The outcome could signal a major shift in the nation's financial landscape, underscoring the profound impact of legislative decisions on the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)