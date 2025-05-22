Assam Gears Up for International Day of Yoga 2025 with Grand Celebrations

Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal held a virtual meeting with all District Commissioners on Wednesday to evaluate preparations for International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025. Dr. P. Ashok Babu and Ms. Indranoshi Das also participated, highlighting the event's importance and the need for statewide awareness programs.

Minister Singhal urged officials to promote yoga as a year-long practice, not limited to June 21. He called for transforming IDY into a vibrant public celebration involving all societal sectors. This globally acknowledged event aligns with the summer solstice on June 21 to emphasize wellness and planetary health.

This year, the IDY theme, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," underscores the link between personal and environmental well-being. The state-level celebration in Assam will occur at Salbari, Baksa district, approved by the Chief Minister, following a venue review by AYUSH Director Indranoshi Das and Baksa's Deputy Commissioner.

District administrations have been tasked with ensuring substantial public involvement. The event lineup includes yoga demonstrations, cultural activities, and competitions. All 35 districts will host various activities, with educational institutions and local bodies facilitating widespread engagement.

The Ministry of AYUSH is initiating numerous innovative programs for IDY 2025, aiming to set a world record with Yoga Sangama and fostering international yoga partnerships through Yoga Bandhan. Plans include developing 1,000 Yoga Parks and introducing specialized yoga programs under Yoga Samavesh to enhance inclusivity.

Yoga Prabhava, a comprehensive review, will evaluate yoga's impact on public health over ten years, while the Yoga Connect Virtual Global Summit will unite experts globally. Harit Yoga will merge yoga sessions with eco-friendly initiatives. Engaging the youth, Yoga Unplugged will feature events and challenges. A week-long Yoga Maha Kumbh will be among the grand festivities, followed by the 100-day Samyogam initiative marrying yoga and modern healthcare for holistic wellness.

Assam will host select events to foster community and youth involvement, leading up to the IDY. Various competitions will be organized with oversight by District Commissioners, ensuring prize distribution on the celebration day. The Health Minister emphasized collaboration with educational and local organizations for diverse participation, supported by an upcoming media campaign to promote regular yoga practice. (ANI)

