Operation Bullet: Delhi Police Recover Stolen High-End Motorcycles in Major Bust

In a significant breakthrough for Delhi's Outer North District Police, a cache of stolen high-end motorcycles has been recovered, valued at approximately Rs 13 lakh. This operation, part of the specialized 'Operation Bullet' campaign, successfully led to the capture of two notorious motorcycle thieves, unearthing criminal activity spread across Delhi and its vicinities.

The police have reclaimed six Royal Enfield Bullets, alongside a Yamaha R15, Bajaj Pulsar, and two Hero Honda Splendor motorcycles. The success of these recoveries has assisted law enforcement agencies in resolving ten separate cases filed in regions including Swaroop Nagar, Narela, Burari, Model Town, and Gannaur in Haryana, with some e-FIRs dated from early 2024 to mid-2025.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nidhin Valsan, disclosed that actionable intelligence led to a strategic intercept near Bhalswa Lake in Mukundpur at 6:00 PM on May 20. The arrest of two suspects, identified as Pankaj (24) and Taslim (22), revealed the technique of breaking handle locks to access and steal motorcycles. The ongoing investigation promises to uncover further details on their extensive criminal operations.

