Tensions Rise as Tamil Nadu Fishermen Clash with Sri Lankan Navy

Fishermen from Seruthur village in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district have accused the Sri Lankan Navy of harassment during a fishing trip in the southeast Kodiakkarai region. The fishermen claim Sri Lankan personnel intentionally collided with their fibre boat, seizing valuable equipment, including fishing nets worth Rs2.6 lakh, a GPS, and a walkie-talkie.

In addition to cutting their nets, the Sri Lankan naval patrol reportedly confiscated fuel, exacerbating the already tense situation. Fishermen like Shanmugam, Jayaraman, Sakthimayil, and Manimar, who suffered equipment loss, returned to shore in fear, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.

The arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy are becoming a persistent issue. In response, Tamil Nadu leadership has called for decisive action from the Indian government, including demands for the retrieval of Katchatheevu island. A resolution passed in April urges the Centre to safeguard Tamil Nadu's traditional fishing rights.

Chief Minister MK Stalin stressed that reclaiming Katchatheevu is crucial for resolving these disputes. This year alone, there have been several instances of apprehension, including the March 27 arrest of 11 fishermen, as well as the 13 fishermen detained earlier in February, later released after diplomatic negotiations.

The situation remains precarious, with Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister urging the creation of a Joint Working Group to address the growing number of detentions, amid increasing diplomatic activity in pursuit of a lasting resolution. The ongoing diplomatic overtures reflect the urgency felt on both sides, as the livelihoods of Indian fishermen continue to be imperiled.

