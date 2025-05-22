Haibargaon Station: A New Era in Assam's Rail Infrastructure

In a landmark development for Assam's transportation infrastructure, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the inaugural ceremony of the redeveloped Haibargaon Railway Station in Nagaon district on Thursday. This event, virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signifies a significant step in the national rollout of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), with Haibargaon being the first among 50 stations in Assam to be unveiled as part of this ambitious venture.

The ceremony is a key highlight in a nationwide initiative encompassing the redevelopment of 103 stations. The inclusion of Haibargaon, which was reconstructed at a project cost of approximately Rs. 15.85 crore, heralds a new era for regional rail infrastructure. This occasion underscores the Prime Minister's commitment to enhancing grassroots infrastructure and bridging regional connectivity gaps.

The transformation of Haibargaon station is emblematic of both technological advancement and the government's determination to integrate Northeast India into the nation's rapid development trajectory. The occasion is a source of pride for the Northeast Frontier Railway and the people of Assam, as it spearheads the state's contribution to one of Indian Railways' most ambitious redevelopment projects.

Haibargaon's designation as the first station inaugurated under the ABSS in Assam highlights its strategic significance and marks the successful completion of a project centered on modernizing the passenger experience. With upgraded amenities, enhanced accessibility, and cultural design elements, the station serves as a model for the 49 additional stations in Assam slated for future redevelopment.

This inauguration heralds not just a renovated travel hub but a beacon of progress and development, embodying the aspirations and potential of Assam and the broader Northeast region.

