Rain Showers Bring Silver Lining to Summer Crop Outlook

The timely rainfall following intense heat conditions has not adversely affected major crops, according to Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi's recent statement. Instead, it is expected to improve summer crop production prospects.

Chaturvedi noted that sudden weather changes, including rainfall, hailstorms, and gusty winds, are common for this season. Nevertheless, their unpredictability and severity are heightened by climate change.

Although no crop damage has been reported, hailstorms in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar might have caused mango and litchi fruits to fall prematurely. Yet, paddy sowing preparations for the upcoming season are advancing smoothly, with foodgrain production estimates likely to see an upward revision.

