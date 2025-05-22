Left Menu

ASK Property Fund and ISIR Launch Rs 500 Crore Luxury Housing Fund

ASK Property Fund and India Sotheby’s International Realty have launched the ASK Curated Luxury Assets Fund-I, raising Rs 500 crore for luxury housing investments. Targeting high-end residential projects, the fund seeks a total of Rs 1,500 crore and aims for substantial profit margins in early-stage projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 14:05 IST
ASK Property Fund and ISIR Launch Rs 500 Crore Luxury Housing Fund
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ASK Property Fund, in partnership with India Sotheby's International Realty, has successfully raised Rs 500 crore for its latest venture into luxury housing projects. The ASK Curated Luxury Assets Fund-I (ASK CLAF I) is set to make a significant impact on the high-end real estate market in India's major cities.

The fund, which held its initial close on Thursday, has drawn substantial interest from India's affluent investors, including prominent family offices and Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNIs). Within just three months of its launch, the fund has amassed an impressive investment corpus, reflecting the rising demand for luxury residential investments in the Indian market.

As a Category II Alternative Investment Fund registered under SEBI AIF Regulations, the fund aims to support early-stage, high-end residential projects at strategic entry points. In its pursuit of a total Rs 1,500 crore, ASK Property Fund is poised to begin immediate fund deployment, targeting a minimum profit multiple of two times the invested capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025