Alpex Solar Reports Multi-Fold Profit Surge, Eyes Solar Cell Manufacturing

Alpex Solar has reported a significant rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 35.31 crore for the March quarter. This multi-fold increase was fueled by higher revenues, the company announced.

Compared to the same period in the preceding year, when the profits stood at Rs 6.28 crore, this growth marks a substantial financial achievement for Alpex Solar. The company's income from operations also saw a marked increase, with the latest figures at Rs 327.38 crore, up from Rs 120.62 crore a year ago.

For the full fiscal year 2024-2025, the profit after tax rose nearly three-fold, amounting to Rs 83.48 crore from the previous Rs 29.09 crore in FY24. Ashwani Sehgal, Managing Director of Alpex Solar, described FY25 as pivotal, highlighting plans to scale existing product verticals and enter the solar cell manufacturing sector.

