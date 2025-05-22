Left Menu

India Launches Campaign 'One Nation, One Mission' to Combat Plastic Pollution

The Union Minister for Environment, Bhupender Yadav, initiated a nationwide campaign to curb plastic pollution, coinciding with World Environment Day. The 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution' program urges citizens to adopt sustainable alternatives and includes plans for restoring the Aravalli range for ecological and economic benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:20 IST
India Launches Campaign 'One Nation, One Mission' to Combat Plastic Pollution
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, unveiled a new nationwide campaign aiming to tackle plastic pollution ahead of World Environment Day. Dubbed 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution,' the initiative seeks to motivate citizens towards more eco-friendly lifestyle choices, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission LiFE vision.

Earlier in May, a significant workshop was hosted by Yadav in Udaipur, focusing on strategies for revitalizing the Aravalli mountain range. The comprehensive workshop involved consultations with various stakeholders to devise a Detailed Action Plan for the Aravalli Landscape Restoration, in collaboration with the Rajasthan Forest Department.

Minister Yadav highlighted that the Aravalli Green Wall Project would enhance the region's green cover, biodiversity, and climate resilience while providing livelihoods. Stressing a collaborative approach, he called for innovative strategies, citizen engagement, and the use of technology in the project's success. Measures such as nursery creation, eco-restoration, and eco-tourism development were discussed as key initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025