India Launches Campaign 'One Nation, One Mission' to Combat Plastic Pollution

On Thursday, Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, unveiled a new nationwide campaign aiming to tackle plastic pollution ahead of World Environment Day. Dubbed 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution,' the initiative seeks to motivate citizens towards more eco-friendly lifestyle choices, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission LiFE vision.

Earlier in May, a significant workshop was hosted by Yadav in Udaipur, focusing on strategies for revitalizing the Aravalli mountain range. The comprehensive workshop involved consultations with various stakeholders to devise a Detailed Action Plan for the Aravalli Landscape Restoration, in collaboration with the Rajasthan Forest Department.

Minister Yadav highlighted that the Aravalli Green Wall Project would enhance the region's green cover, biodiversity, and climate resilience while providing livelihoods. Stressing a collaborative approach, he called for innovative strategies, citizen engagement, and the use of technology in the project's success. Measures such as nursery creation, eco-restoration, and eco-tourism development were discussed as key initiatives.

