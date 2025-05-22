Left Menu

IndusInd Bank Bounces Back After Heavy Losses: A Tale of Accounting Woes and Recovery

IndusInd Bank shares rebounded after reporting severe losses due to accounting faults, with interim management addressing irregularities. Despite early trading losses, shares closed higher, highlighted by a major inaccuracy within their microfinance segment. New leadership assures corrective actions have positioned the bank for future stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:00 IST
IndusInd Bank Bounces Back After Heavy Losses: A Tale of Accounting Woes and Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndusInd Bank saw its shares recover on Thursday, closing about 2% higher after initially dropping nearly 6% following a reported Rs 2,329 crore loss in the March quarter. This downturn marked the lender's worst performance, driven by a deep-clean by interim management addressing improper accounting practices.

Despite a poor start to trading, IndusInd's stock fell 5.89% to Rs 725.65 on the BSE but rebounded to finish 1.82% higher at Rs 785.10. The dramatic recovery brought the stock to be the biggest gainer among Sensex and Nifty firms.

Much of the bank's losses stemmed from a misclassified Rs 1,800-crore microfinance book stress and issues in the two-wheeler segment, leading to fresh slippages of Rs 5,014 crore. New non-executive leader Sunil Mehta assures stakeholders that all issues are resolved, aiming to steady the bank's course forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025