IndusInd Bank Bounces Back After Heavy Losses: A Tale of Accounting Woes and Recovery

IndusInd Bank saw its shares recover on Thursday, closing about 2% higher after initially dropping nearly 6% following a reported Rs 2,329 crore loss in the March quarter. This downturn marked the lender's worst performance, driven by a deep-clean by interim management addressing improper accounting practices.

Despite a poor start to trading, IndusInd's stock fell 5.89% to Rs 725.65 on the BSE but rebounded to finish 1.82% higher at Rs 785.10. The dramatic recovery brought the stock to be the biggest gainer among Sensex and Nifty firms.

Much of the bank's losses stemmed from a misclassified Rs 1,800-crore microfinance book stress and issues in the two-wheeler segment, leading to fresh slippages of Rs 5,014 crore. New non-executive leader Sunil Mehta assures stakeholders that all issues are resolved, aiming to steady the bank's course forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)