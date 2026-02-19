Microfinance Scam Probe Nears Conclusion with Vellapally Natesan's Statement

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) is nearing the conclusion of its investigation into a significant microfinance scam, having recently taken the statement of Vellapally Natesan, general secretary of SNDP Yogam, officials revealed on Thursday.

Led by SP S Sasidharan, the investigative team recorded Natesan's statement at his residence in Kanchikulangara, Alappuzha district. This development comes as the probe, which began in 2016, edges towards a charge sheet filing, with allegations linking Natesan and other SNDP Yogam leaders to financial misconduct.

The case involves the alleged misappropriation of Rs 15.85 crore, ostensibly collected through a microfinance scheme meant to aid marginalised communities. The loans, dispersed via KSBCDC at low interest, were allegedly re-lent at exorbitant rates by SNDP Yogam, with loans registered under unaware SHG members and failing to benefit intended recipients.

