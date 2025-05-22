Left Menu

Emerging Trend: The Rise of Metal Payment Cards in India

CompoSecure's recent survey, conducted by Capuchin Behavioural Science, reveals a growing preference for metal payment cards among Indian consumers. The study shows that these cards are perceived as innovative, prestigious, and eco-conscious, offering a competitive advantage for banks aiming to attract high-value clients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:53 IST
In a recent survey by CompoSecure and Capuchin Behavioural Science, Indian consumers have demonstrated an increasing preference for metal payment cards. The findings highlight that these cards, already popular among the affluent and youth in India, serve as a significant factor in choosing banking options.

Statistics from the study reveal that 90% of Indian respondents would choose a bank offering a metal card, showing the highest global preference. Metal cards are seen not only as status symbols but effective tools for customer retention, serving as powerful levers of attraction and loyalty for issuers.

With traits like innovation, prestige, and sustainability attributed to metal cards, they are highly coveted. Amanda Gourbalt, Chief Revenue Officer of CompoSecure, underscores the emotional and sensory appeal of these cards, emphasizing their role in elevating brand identity and providing a unique customer experience.

