Bond Yields Climb as Wall Street Faces Volatility Amid Economic Shifts

Bond yields rose and US markets saw gains turn to losses following UK debt concerns. Futures for major indices dropped, reacting to legislative developments and audit expansions affecting healthcare and clean energy sectors. Economic and currency fluctuations globally further influenced market movements.

Updated: 22-05-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:08 IST
Markets are facing turbulence as bond yields rise and Wall Street sees initial gains turn into losses. This shift follows concerns over UK debt and the US Republican-led House passing a multi-trillion-dollar spending bill. Major index futures, including the Dow and Nasdaq, were down ahead of the opening bell on Thursday.

The proposed bill includes significant tax breaks, potentially expanding the federal deficit by trillions. Legislative measures aimed at fast-tracking rollback of production tax credits for clean energy projects impacted solar company shares, leading to sharp declines. Concurrently, healthcare stocks fell due to newly expanded audit measures for Medicare programs.

Globally, US Treasury yields have been escalating, impacting currency valuations and regional markets. The US dollar's slide affected Asian markets and exporters, highlighting the interconnectedness of global economies. In Europe, indices witnessed a dip, while oil prices fell on speculations over OPEC+ production decisions.

