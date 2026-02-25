Left Menu

Brazil's Strategic Tax Breaks to Boost Data Infrastructure

Brazil's Chamber of Deputies has passed a bill to create tax incentives for data centers, aiming to attract major digital investments. Key conditions include renewable energy use and regional development contributions. The bill now awaits Senate approval before its supporting measure expires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:23 IST
Brazil's Strategic Tax Breaks to Boost Data Infrastructure
Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a decisive move to lure international digital infrastructure investments, Brazil's Chamber of Deputies has passed legislation establishing the Special Tax Regime for Data Centre Services, known as Redata.

This initiative is designed to waive approximately R$ 7 billion in taxes over three years, targeting the expansion and installation of data centers in Brazil. The proposal is on its way to the Federal Senate, where it must be approved before the provisional measure that supports it expires at midnight.

The framework offers substantial tax exemptions for ICT equipment, markedly reducing the costs associated with establishing data centers. Companies aiming to benefit from these exemptions are required to meet several conditions, including using renewable energy and contributing to regional development, aligning with Brazil's vision for sustainability and digital prowess.

TRENDING

1
Prolonged Delay: Air India's Mumbai to Delhi Flight Held on Runway

Prolonged Delay: Air India's Mumbai to Delhi Flight Held on Runway

 India
2
Interest Rates Hold Steady Amid Inflation Concerns

Interest Rates Hold Steady Amid Inflation Concerns

 India
3
Cricket Spurs Local Travel Surge in India, Airbnb Reports

Cricket Spurs Local Travel Surge in India, Airbnb Reports

 India
4
Congress Leader Criticizes Maharashtra Governor's Address

Congress Leader Criticizes Maharashtra Governor's Address

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026