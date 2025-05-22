PM Modi's Rajasthan Visit: Infrastructure, Tradition, and Prosperity Prayers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant visit to Rajasthan's Bikaner, offering prayers at the revered Karni Mata Temple. His visit, characterized by spiritual and developmental undertones, sought blessings for India's prosperity and well-being. Social media post conveyed his devout intentions in Hindi, capturing the moment's essence.

Amid this spiritual gesture, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation for development projects worth Rs 26,000 crore. Highlighting the broad participation from diverse states and union territories, Modi emphasized the collaborative spirit represented by governors and chief ministers present at the occasion. These developments promise transformative growth.

Building on the theme of progress, PM Modi underscored India's commitment to infrastructure, citing a six-fold increase in investment. Iconic projects like the Chenab Bridge and the upcoming bullet trains reflect this momentum. Modi highlighted how these initiatives bolster connectivity and economic opportunities, particularly benefiting Rajasthan's industrial landscape through modern roads and railway advancements.

