Left Menu

Varanasi Man Arrested for Alleged Anti-National Activities Linked to Pakistan

The Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested Tufail, a Varanasi resident, for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistan-backed groups aiming to undermine India's security. He was involved in disseminating extremist content and was in contact with numerous Pakistani numbers. His arrest was under anti-terrorism legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:44 IST
Varanasi Man Arrested for Alleged Anti-National Activities Linked to Pakistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) acted upon intelligence reports indicating Tufail, the son of Maqsood Alam from Varanasi, was involved in a WhatsApp group linked to anti-national organizations supported by Pakistan. This group intended to compromise India's sovereignty, unity, and integrity, according to an official statement.

Further investigations revealed that Tufail had been sharing sensitive internal security information with phone numbers based in Pakistan. Varanasi's ATS field unit confirmed his communications with several individuals in Pakistan. Tufail actively shared videos from Maulana Shad Rizvi, affiliated with the terrorist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik, and messages advocating for "Ghazwa-e-Hind," retaliation for the Babri Masjid incident, and the imposition of Sharia law in India.

Tufail disseminated images and details concerning critical Indian locations, such as Rajghat and Gyanvapi, with Pakistani contacts, reaching over 600 such numbers. His connections extended via Facebook to Nafeesa, a Faisalabad resident with ties to the Pakistani army. Tufail was apprehended in Varanasi on May 22, 2025, under FIR No. 05/25 at the ATS Police Station, Lucknow. His mobile and SIM cards were confiscated, and he will face legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025