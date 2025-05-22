Varanasi Man Arrested for Alleged Anti-National Activities Linked to Pakistan

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) acted upon intelligence reports indicating Tufail, the son of Maqsood Alam from Varanasi, was involved in a WhatsApp group linked to anti-national organizations supported by Pakistan. This group intended to compromise India's sovereignty, unity, and integrity, according to an official statement.

Further investigations revealed that Tufail had been sharing sensitive internal security information with phone numbers based in Pakistan. Varanasi's ATS field unit confirmed his communications with several individuals in Pakistan. Tufail actively shared videos from Maulana Shad Rizvi, affiliated with the terrorist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik, and messages advocating for "Ghazwa-e-Hind," retaliation for the Babri Masjid incident, and the imposition of Sharia law in India.

Tufail disseminated images and details concerning critical Indian locations, such as Rajghat and Gyanvapi, with Pakistani contacts, reaching over 600 such numbers. His connections extended via Facebook to Nafeesa, a Faisalabad resident with ties to the Pakistani army. Tufail was apprehended in Varanasi on May 22, 2025, under FIR No. 05/25 at the ATS Police Station, Lucknow. His mobile and SIM cards were confiscated, and he will face legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)