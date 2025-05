Operation Sindoor: India Shows Its Might on Global Stage

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent public rally, emphasizing the global recognition of Indian Armed forces' strength post-Operation Sindoor. Chugh stated, "PM Modi demonstrated India's capability to retaliate swiftly, transforming Sindoor to gunpowder, destroying adversaries' bases just minutes after provocation."

Chugh further criticized Congress for derogating the military's valor, suggesting their comments sought approval from Pakistani media. "By labeling India's determination as cinematic, Congress leaders are undermining our forces' credibility," he remarked, condemning their alleged political maneuvering.

During Thursday's rally in Bikaner, PM Modi accentuated India's stern stance following Operation Sindoor, declaring, "Pakistan faces heavy consequences for each terrorist strike." Modi's rhetoric indicated a focus on justice over dialogue, prioritizing actions over diplomacy with statements reflecting India's strategic shift to a hardline approach against terrorism.

He assured, "India's decisiveness restructures its response to insurgency," promising accountability for the bloodshed inflicted by aggressors. Modi credited military autonomy for the mission's success, highlighting a unified defense strategy that compelled Pakistan to retreat. His remarks concluded with a poignant reminder of India's readiness to assert its dominance.

