Brazil's 28-Day Battle: Bird Flu Crisis Under Control?

Brazil initiated a 28-day observation period to confirm its chicken farms are bird flu-free after a recent outbreak in Montenegro was reportedly disinfected. Authorities remain vigilant due to the virus's two-week incubation period, while ongoing investigations could impact trade restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil has commenced a critical 28-day observation period aimed at confirming the nation's chicken farms are free of bird flu after an outbreak in Montenegro was reportedly eradicated. As the leading global chicken exporter, Brazil faces trade bans imposed by several countries following the incident.

State agriculture official Rosane Collares assured that the situation is under control, with no new notifications. Nevertheless, the authorities remain vigilant due to the virus's two-week incubation period, hoping to avoid unforeseen outbreaks.

Currently, eleven investigations related to potential bird flu cases are active, but some have already ruled out the presence of the disease. Analyst Wagner Yanaguizawa emphasizes that the upcoming days are crucial in determining the containment of the outbreak, which would influence the resumption of trade flows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

