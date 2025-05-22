Kayakalp Scheme: A Decade of Transformation in Healthcare Standards

In a strategic session dubbed 'Kayakalp Manthan', Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda convened with representatives from government hospitals, NGOs, and senior officials to boost health outcomes nationally. The session highlighted the evolution and impact of the Kayakalp Scheme on public healthcare by improving cleanliness and hygiene practices over the past decade.

Commenced in 2015, the scheme has significantly expanded from 10 to 25 Central Government hospitals, extending further into state facilities through the National Health Mission. Despite substantial strides, Nadda emphasized the necessity for continued enhancement towards a patient-centric healthcare system, addressing infrastructure, staff behavior, and overall service delivery.

Nadda underscored the importance of the healthcare environment on mental wellbeing and tackled government hospitals' perception issues. By promoting community involvement through Jan Bhagidari, the Minister aims to amplify the scheme's reach. As pressure mounts on urban hospitals, the focus shifts towards rural healthcare facilities, advocating for innovation, technology integration, and eco-friendly practices to alleviate system burdens.

