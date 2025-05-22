Cuts to School Meal Programs Spark Global Hunger Concerns

In a significant move, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has halted 17 projects linked to the McGovern-Dole Food for Education program, a vital initiative designed to provide school meals to children in low-income countries.

The recent cuts are part of broader policy shifts which have seen 44 projects terminated, sparking international concerns about rising hunger.

Countries like Honduras, where projects serve thousands of malnourished children, stand to lose essential support. Officials warn that these changes could increase migration due to rising desperation.

