Left Menu

Cuts to School Meal Programs Spark Global Hunger Concerns

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has halted 17 projects under the McGovern-Dole Food for Education program, alongside previous cuts to the Food for Progress initiative. These terminations align with policy changes and have sparked concerns about increased hunger in affected regions such as Honduras and Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:14 IST
Cuts to School Meal Programs Spark Global Hunger Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has halted 17 projects linked to the McGovern-Dole Food for Education program, a vital initiative designed to provide school meals to children in low-income countries.

The recent cuts are part of broader policy shifts which have seen 44 projects terminated, sparking international concerns about rising hunger.

Countries like Honduras, where projects serve thousands of malnourished children, stand to lose essential support. Officials warn that these changes could increase migration due to rising desperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025