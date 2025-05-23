Debt-for-Nature Swaps at Risk: U.S. Backing in Jeopardy

Billions of dollars' worth of debt-for-nature swaps, aimed at conserving ecosystems from Africa to Latin America, face potential reworking or collapse due to concerns over dwindling U.S. support under President Trump.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), a key player in these deals, has cast doubt over future involvement as CEO-in-waiting Ben Black and U.S. government efficiency chief Elon Musk express skepticism towards its climate policies.

With nations like Angola and Zambia caught in the crosshairs, alternatives are considered vital, including credit guarantees from development banks and private insurers, amidst the withdrawal of DFC's $1 billion political risk insurance backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)