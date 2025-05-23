Left Menu

Shirui Lily Festival Blooms: A Celebration of Nature and Unity in Manipur

The 5th State Level Shirui Lily Festival in Manipur's Shirui village emphasizes ecological and cultural heritage. With state officials present, the event fosters eco-tourism, unity, and environmental awareness, marking 75 years since the lily's discovery. Governor Bhalla envisions a vibrant future for the region's unique attraction.

23-05-2025
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shirui Lily Festival, a vibrant celebration of nature and culture, is currently underway in Manipur's Shirui village, attracting both public participation and official attendance. The event, now in its third day, saw Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh and several MLAs among its attendees.

The festival was inaugurated by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who expressed elation at witnessing the resurgence of this iconic event after a two-year hiatus. "I am very happy to be here; it's truly worth visiting this place," Bhalla remarked, highlighting the festival's importance in celebrating the rare Shirui Lily, a living symbol of the state's natural heritage and ecological wealth.

Emphasizing the potential for eco-tourism, Governor Bhalla expressed optimism about transforming Shirui Hills into a top destination on India's tourism map. The festival, marking the 75th anniversary of the Shirui Lily's discovery, promotes sustainable tourism, featuring traditional dance, music, craft exhibitions, and local cuisine, while fostering unity and environmental consciousness among attendees. Celebrating peace and harmony, the event sets a foundation for a sustainable future.(ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

