Laughter Yoga Brings Joy to Jaipur Police: A Step Towards Stress Relief

The Jaipur Police Commissionerate recently hosted a Laughter Yoga session to uplift the spirits of its officers, marking a unique approach to promoting their well-being.

Organized by the Ashram organisation, the event witnessed active participation from police personnel who engaged in laughter therapy. ACP Yogesh Dadhich, responsible for Traffic & Administration, underscored the session's relevance, noting that the demanding nature of police work often leads to high levels of stress. 'Our work involves constant tension,' he remarked, 'prompting senior officials to find ways of easing this stress. Feedback from constables has been overwhelmingly positive.'

Pooja Sharma, Secretary of the Laughter Club, highlighted the importance of conveying a lighter side of police life to the public. She stated that they aim to show the smiling faces of police personnel. 'Health and happiness through laughter remain our primary goals,' she added.

(With inputs from agencies.)