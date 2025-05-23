Left Menu

Laughter Yoga Brings Joy to Jaipur Police: A Step Towards Stress Relief

A Laughter Yoga session was conducted at Jaipur's Police Commissionerate to alleviate stress among officers. Facilitated by the Ashram organisation, this initiative aims to boost the mental and physical well-being of police personnel, receiving positive feedback from participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 10:16 IST
Laughter therapy session held at Police Commissionerate in Jaipur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Jaipur Police Commissionerate recently hosted a Laughter Yoga session to uplift the spirits of its officers, marking a unique approach to promoting their well-being.

Organized by the Ashram organisation, the event witnessed active participation from police personnel who engaged in laughter therapy. ACP Yogesh Dadhich, responsible for Traffic & Administration, underscored the session's relevance, noting that the demanding nature of police work often leads to high levels of stress. 'Our work involves constant tension,' he remarked, 'prompting senior officials to find ways of easing this stress. Feedback from constables has been overwhelmingly positive.'

Pooja Sharma, Secretary of the Laughter Club, highlighted the importance of conveying a lighter side of police life to the public. She stated that they aim to show the smiling faces of police personnel. 'Health and happiness through laughter remain our primary goals,' she added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

