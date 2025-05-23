Cybage Foundation Transforms Visitor Experience at Yerwada Central Jail

In a significant move towards improving the dignity of prisoner visitors, Cybage Foundation, the CSR branch of Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd., has unveiled a fully equipped waiting area at Pune's Yerwada Central Jail. This development underscores the organization's commitment to humane treatment for families enduring emotional hardship.

The facility offers seating for more than 1,000 visitors, clean sanitation facilities, drinking water, a snack kiosk, and specialized areas such as a feeding room for mothers. By introducing this infrastructure, Cybage addresses the silent struggles of visitors, particularly those from remote locations.

Ritu Nathani, Head of Cybage Foundation, emphasized the project's intent to provide visible recognition and respect to these families. Equally appreciative, the Superintendent of Prison hailed this as a landmark in reducing visitor distress. This facility reflects Cybage's broader efforts to make a tangible, compassionate societal impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)