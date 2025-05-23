Left Menu

Cybage Foundation Transforms Visitor Experience at Yerwada Central Jail

Cybage Foundation has inaugurated a new visitor facility at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune, enhancing the dignity of families visiting inmates. This initiative, part of Cybage's CSR efforts, offers safe and clean amenities to improve the emotional experience of these families, demonstrating compassion in action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards improving the dignity of prisoner visitors, Cybage Foundation, the CSR branch of Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd., has unveiled a fully equipped waiting area at Pune's Yerwada Central Jail. This development underscores the organization's commitment to humane treatment for families enduring emotional hardship.

The facility offers seating for more than 1,000 visitors, clean sanitation facilities, drinking water, a snack kiosk, and specialized areas such as a feeding room for mothers. By introducing this infrastructure, Cybage addresses the silent struggles of visitors, particularly those from remote locations.

Ritu Nathani, Head of Cybage Foundation, emphasized the project's intent to provide visible recognition and respect to these families. Equally appreciative, the Superintendent of Prison hailed this as a landmark in reducing visitor distress. This facility reflects Cybage's broader efforts to make a tangible, compassionate societal impact.

