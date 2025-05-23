Left Menu

Kerala CM Accuses Centre of Unfair Tax Devolution, Highlights State's Resilience and Growth

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accuses the Centre of denying the state its rightful share in tax devolution, stating that the alleged injustice has cost Kerala over Rs4,353 crore in two years. Despite financial hurdles, Kerala shows resilience with significant growth in economic parameters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 12:20 IST
Kerala CM Accuses Centre of Unfair Tax Devolution, Highlights State's Resilience and Growth
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has launched a scathing attack on the Centre, accusing it of denying the state its due share in tax devolution. Speaking at a public event to mark his government's fourth anniversary, Vijayan claimed Kerala lost out on Rs2,282 crore in 2022-23 and Rs2,071 crore in 2023-24 due to the alleged unfair allocation.

The Chief Minister argued that based on Kerala's population share, the state should have received 2.7% of the total tax revenue, instead of the 1.53% and 1.13% allocated over the past two years. Expressing his grievances to the 16th Finance Commission, Vijayan highlighted the discriminatory attitude of the Union Government, which he says has restricted state borrowings by Rs3,300 crore.

Despite these setbacks, Vijayan stressed that Kerala's economy continues to grow, as evidenced by the increase in its Gross State Domestic Product and per capita income since 2016. He criticized false propaganda that portrays the state's financial management as poor, asserting that Kerala remains resilient and continues to implement major projects despite the Centre's financial restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025