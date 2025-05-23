ECA and ILO Forge Strategic Alliance to Boost Jobs and Social Justice in Africa

Millions of young people, women, and informal workers across Africa are set to benefit from a powerful new collaboration between the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the International Labour Organization (ILO). This landmark partnership aims to accelerate employment, promote inclusive economic growth, and bolster social justice at a time when the continent grapples with pressing socio-economic challenges.

Signed on May 22, 2025, at the ECA headquarters, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formalized by Ms. Fanfan Rwanyindo Kayirangwa, ILO Assistant Director-General and Regional Director for Africa, and Mr. Claver Gatete, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the ECA. This pact represents a critical step forward in harmonizing the strengths of two key UN institutions toward transformative outcomes in Africa.

Key Areas of Cooperation: Job Creation, Youth Empowerment, and Inclusive Policies

The MoU outlines a framework for non-exclusive cooperation that targets high-impact areas central to Africa’s development agenda. The agreement focuses on the promotion of pro-employment macroeconomic and sectoral policies with a strong emphasis on fiscal measures that prioritize job creation. Key demographic groups such as youth, women, and informal workers are at the heart of the initiative.

This partnership also seeks to address long-standing issues such as:

Inadequate skills development

Limited social protection coverage

Labour migration management

Informal economy challenges

Climate-resilient job creation

Integration of digital technologies

Data and labour market statistics

Development of inclusive market systems

By tackling these issues, the ECA and ILO aim to create decent work opportunities, foster social inclusion, and promote equitable access to economic resources for marginalized communities.

Guided by Global and Continental Development Agendas

The strategic partnership is aligned with global and regional frameworks, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want. Specifically, the MoU supports Agenda 2063’s goals for a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable Africa and SDG 8, which promotes decent work and economic growth.

The cooperation also advances the implementation of the ILO Centenary Declaration for the Future of Work and the Abidjan Declaration adopted in 2019, which provides a roadmap for shaping the future of work in Africa.

A Timely Intervention in a Period of Crisis

The signing of the MoU comes at a pivotal moment when Africa faces mounting socioeconomic stressors. Rising youth unemployment, widespread informality in labour markets, and insufficient safety nets continue to hinder inclusive development. Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Kayirangwa remarked:

“This MoU represents not just a formal agreement, but a shared vision and commitment to promote decent work, trade, economic development, and social justice across the continent. It allows us to respond more effectively and collaboratively to Africa’s most urgent labour market challenges.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Gatete emphasized the importance of institutional synergy:

“This renewed partnership is timely and essential. It’s not just about job creation, but also about the quality, standardization, and inclusivity of employment. Our collaboration with the ILO empowers us to ensure that economic growth translates into real benefits for all Africans.”

Path Forward: Implementing Structural Transformation

Looking ahead, the ECA and ILO will work closely to implement initiatives that drive structural transformation, enhance productivity, and cultivate sustainable enterprises. These actions are expected to deliver long-term results, such as:

Improved employment standards

Strengthened public-private partnerships

Empowered local communities

Reduced income inequalities

Enhanced social protection systems

The partnership underscores a mutual commitment to not only foster economic opportunity but also to champion dignity, equality, and justice for Africa’s workforce. This strategic alliance promises to set the stage for a resilient, inclusive, and people-centered African future.

A Vision for a Prosperous and Just Africa

The ECA-ILO MoU is more than a formal agreement—it is a shared commitment to creating a brighter future for all Africans. Through collective action and targeted policy reform, the partnership stands to become a beacon of hope, especially for Africa’s youth, women, and informal workers who have long awaited meaningful economic transformation. As the continent steps into a new era, this initiative holds the promise of turning challenges into opportunities for millions.