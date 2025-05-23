Andhra Pradesh Boosts Clean Energy with Rooftop Solar Initiative

N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, met with Union Minister Prahlad Joshi to push for allocation of rooftop solar capacity under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The meeting aimed at speeding up approvals for proposals submitted by the state's DISCOMs earlier this year.

Naidu emphasized the importance of the scheme in reducing energy costs, empowering citizens, and steering India towards a clean energy future. The state has set an ambitious goal of installing 20 lakh rooftop solar units by 2025, focusing on inclusive access and affordability, with specific benefits for Scheduled Caste and Tribe households.

The plan is part of Andhra Pradesh's broader Clean Energy Policy 2024-29, targeting an additional 72.6 GW of renewable energy, with 40 GW from solar power. The state-backed rooftop model is expected to cut power costs and boost job creation, as revealed in an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)