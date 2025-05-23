Left Menu

Hailstorm Drama: Indigo Flight Denied Pakistan Airspace Entry, Safe Landing in Srinagar

IndiGo flight 6E 2142 encountered a hailstorm on its Delhi-Srinagar route, facing severe turbulence. Denied permission to enter Pakistan's airspace, the flight safely navigated turbulent conditions. Despite technical warnings and manual maneuvering, the aircraft landed safely, with no passenger injuries. The incident is under DGCA investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:08 IST
Hailstorm Drama: Indigo Flight Denied Pakistan Airspace Entry, Safe Landing in Srinagar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic mid-air incident, IndiGo flight 6E 2142, en route from Delhi to Srinagar, found itself trapped in a sudden hailstorm near Pathankot on May 21. The pilot's request to enter Pakistani airspace to avoid severe turbulence was denied by Lahore Air Traffic Control.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported that the aircraft, an Airbus A321 Neo, encountered turbulence at 36,000 feet. With no airspace deviation approved, the crew attempted to navigate back but opted to press forward through the storm.

Amid the storm, the hail pounded the plane, triggering multiple alarms and warnings, as the autopilot was disengaged. The pilots flew the aircraft manually, declaring an emergency and requesting guidance from Srinagar ATC. Despite sustaining damages, including a compromised nose radome, the flight landed safely, and all passengers were unharmed. An investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025