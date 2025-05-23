Hailstorm Drama: Indigo Flight Denied Pakistan Airspace Entry, Safe Landing in Srinagar

In a dramatic mid-air incident, IndiGo flight 6E 2142, en route from Delhi to Srinagar, found itself trapped in a sudden hailstorm near Pathankot on May 21. The pilot's request to enter Pakistani airspace to avoid severe turbulence was denied by Lahore Air Traffic Control.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported that the aircraft, an Airbus A321 Neo, encountered turbulence at 36,000 feet. With no airspace deviation approved, the crew attempted to navigate back but opted to press forward through the storm.

Amid the storm, the hail pounded the plane, triggering multiple alarms and warnings, as the autopilot was disengaged. The pilots flew the aircraft manually, declaring an emergency and requesting guidance from Srinagar ATC. Despite sustaining damages, including a compromised nose radome, the flight landed safely, and all passengers were unharmed. An investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)