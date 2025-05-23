Operation Sindoor: A Triumph Over Terrorism Amidst Political Rhetoric
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticizes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for aligning with Pakistan's rhetoric. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah hails Operation Sindoor as a testament to the Prime Minister's leadership and intelligence collaboration. This operation marked a decisive response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, exemplified by India's surgical strikes.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his statements on Operation Sindoor, accusing him and his party of echoing sentiments similar to Pakistan's. Reddy asserted that the Indian Armed Forces achieved success with Operation Sindoor, destroying terrorist sites and headquarters in Pakistan, while the nation stood united.
Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of strong political will by the Prime Minister, supported by precise intelligence and the lethal prowess of India's armed forces. At the Border Security Force Investiture Ceremony in the capital, Shah emphasized the joint efforts that led to the operation's success.
Highlighting India's resilience against long-standing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Shah recounted Pakistan's past provocations and India's decisive responses. He reminded attendees of the 2014 Uri attack and subsequent surgical strikes, underscoring India's resolve to retaliate against terrorist threats, resulting in significant blows to Pakistan's military infrastructure.
