Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Triumph Over Terrorism Amidst Political Rhetoric

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticizes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for aligning with Pakistan's rhetoric. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah hails Operation Sindoor as a testament to the Prime Minister's leadership and intelligence collaboration. This operation marked a decisive response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, exemplified by India's surgical strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:13 IST
Operation Sindoor: A Triumph Over Terrorism Amidst Political Rhetoric
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his statements on Operation Sindoor, accusing him and his party of echoing sentiments similar to Pakistan's. Reddy asserted that the Indian Armed Forces achieved success with Operation Sindoor, destroying terrorist sites and headquarters in Pakistan, while the nation stood united.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of strong political will by the Prime Minister, supported by precise intelligence and the lethal prowess of India's armed forces. At the Border Security Force Investiture Ceremony in the capital, Shah emphasized the joint efforts that led to the operation's success.

Highlighting India's resilience against long-standing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Shah recounted Pakistan's past provocations and India's decisive responses. He reminded attendees of the 2014 Uri attack and subsequent surgical strikes, underscoring India's resolve to retaliate against terrorist threats, resulting in significant blows to Pakistan's military infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025