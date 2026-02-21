Bengal's Political Rhetoric: From Wit to Wounds

In Bengal, the vibrant tradition of political wit is rapidly fading, replaced by personal attacks and combative exchanges. As the 2026 assembly elections loom, critics warn that once nuanced political dialogue has devolved into a series of viral jibes.

This erosion in political discourse is attributed to a drop in intellectual depth amongst leaders, with many forsaking literature and philosophy in favor of fleeting, sensational rhetoric. The coarsening of public debate reflects a broader societal shift, one driven by an insular political culture increasingly centered on power and money.

As Bengal's political landscape intensifies ahead of the elections, the pressing concern remains whether the state can resurrect a tradition of civility and ideological depth before rhetoric dominates and values further erode.

(With inputs from agencies.)