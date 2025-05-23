MP Demands Immediate Action Against Illegal Quartz Mining in Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress Party MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has raised serious concerns with the Union Ministry of Mines about illegal quartz mining purportedly occurring in Sydapuram Mandal, S.P.S.R. Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh. In a letter to Union Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy, he pointed to numerous violations of mining laws and Supreme Court guidelines.

MP Gurumoorthy alleges that many operators continue mining activities even after lease expirations and misuse permits under the guise of stock clearance. He also highlighted the dangerous use of explosives near residential zones, endangering villagers and creating widespread fear. Several mines reportedly operate without valid environmental clearances, aided by forged or backdated documents.

Demanding stringent accountability, the MP called for the investigation and suspension of complicit officials, a high-level probe, and criminal proceedings against violators. He insisted on coordinated measures between the Union Ministry of Environment and the Andhra Pradesh government to restore legal and environmental order, emphasizing the ecological and trust damage caused by ongoing violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)